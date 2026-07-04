Jun Hyun-moo Reveals Self-Drawn Caricatures of 'I Live Alone' Cast, Says Limited Edition Sale Planned

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo showed off a group T-shirt he drew himself, once again highlighting his drawing skills as 'Mooskia.'

On the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' aired on the 3rd, the Rainbow Club Members held the '1st Rainbow Summer Retreat.' The members split into teams, completed a range of games and missions, and enjoyed a cheerful time together.

That day, the members formed three teams with Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84, and Code Kunst as team leaders. After the draw, Joy, Park Kyung-hye, and Kim Dae-ho joined Jun Hyun-moo's team, while Choi Min-ho, Park Ji-hyun, and Seo Bum-june joined Kian84's team. Koo Sung-hwan, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Seon-min were placed on Code Kunst's team.

Before the games began, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I prepared something for unity and teamwork," adding, "Isn't there a T-shirt everyone has to wear when they gather as a group? This is the second installment of 'Mudoraji.'" His comment raised the members' expectations.

Hearing that, Park Ji-hyun reacted with surprise, saying, "You drew it again?" Kian84 also drew laughter when he joked, "He's gotten into it lately."

Jun Hyun-moo confidently unveiled the new group T-shirt, saying, "I worked hard on it despite being busy. This is the first tablet PC work by 'Mooskia.'" Code Kunst could not hide his admiration and said, "Now you're doing digital art too?"

The T-shirt featured caricatures that captured the distinctive traits of the Rainbow Club Members. The exaggerated yet strangely accurate drawings drew attention, and the members burst into laughter as they checked their own faces.

After receiving the group T-shirts, the members expressed satisfaction, saying, "This really creates a sense of belonging." Jun Hyun-moo then surprised everyone by revealing a new plan, saying, "Some viewers have asked for them too, so we are planning to release them as a limited edition."