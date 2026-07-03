Nabi, Once Described as Having a Glamorous Figure Bigger Than a D Cup, Says, "I'm Natural, and There Are Hardly Any Like Me in the Music Industry"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper-turned-singer Gilmi and singer Nabi drew laughs as they showed off their confidence in their looks and figures with witty banter.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Why Gilmi, who had been quiet since Unpretty Rapstar, suddenly decided to appear on Fate War 2 #RecentUpdate" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'I'm Nabi Jiho.' In the video, Gilmi, who rose to fame through Mnet's Unpretty Rapstar, appeared and shared an update on her current work as a tarot master, while also exchanging cheerful memories with her longtime friend Nabi.

That day, Nabi visited the tarot counseling shop Gilmi runs with the production team. The staff, seeing Gilmi in person for the first time, exclaimed, "You're so beautiful that we were shocked," and Gilmi playfully replied, "The camera can't capture it all, right?" drawing laughter on set.

As the mood warmed up, the two brought up their old nicknames. Gilmi joked, "I was the Song Hye-kyo of the radio world. My old nickname was 'Song-aegyo,'" and Nabi chimed in, saying, "You do give off a Song Hye-kyo vibe."

Nabi then joked back, "I was Jun Ji-hyun. My nickname was 'Cheon Ji-hyun,'" showing off their perfect chemistry.

The conversation naturally turned to body figures. Gilmi drew attention by revealing a past "glamour battle" she had with Nabi, saying, "We once had a glamour fight."

She added, "We each claimed, 'We're the real glamour girls.' We're naturally glamorous," and Nabi laughed along, saying, "That's right. We have pride in it. There are hardly any like us in the music industry."

Nabi also said, "We even checked each other. To see whether it was real or not," and Gilmi added, "We pressed on it," sending the studio into laughter. The two kept the cheerful atmosphere going to the end with their unfiltered banter and chemistry that felt just like real-life friends.

Meanwhile, Nabi had previously drawn attention by openly expressing pride in her glamorous figure. On her social networking service, she shared a photo of herself visiting an underwear store with broadcaster Kim Ho-young and confidently said, "Don't you know? I'm known in the music industry for my glamour."

She then asked for her body measurements to be taken, saying, "Don't you know I'm the Maxim sellout queen?" and smiled with satisfaction after her D-cup size was confirmed. At the time, Nabi also made headlines by joking, "I wanted to be judged by the public. I'm not dead yet."

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com