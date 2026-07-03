"Remarriage" Oh Yoon-ah was already legally married... "Living with her non-celebrity husband" [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah has announced her remarriage, and it has been revealed that she had already completed the marriage registration and is now legally married.

On the 3rd, Oh Yoon-ah's agency, YA Entertainment, said, "Oh Yoon-ah has completed the marriage registration with her husband. She is currently living with him."

Earlier that day, Oh Yoon-ah personally shared the news of her remarriage to a non-celebrity man through her YouTube channel, "Oh! Yoona."

Oh Yoon-ah said, "I am getting married," and added, "My subscribers have always encouraged me to meet a good partner and live happily. I have always been grateful for that support." She was moved to tears as she spoke.

She went on to explain, "For a long time, I raised my child alone, and my child was my top priority. I did not want to put that burden on anyone." She added, "I had thought, 'I should work hard and live like this with Min for the rest of my life,' but I met someone truly wonderful," and shared what led her to decide on remarriage.

She also expressed deep gratitude to her husband. Oh Yoon-ah said, "Because my husband is a private person, I am being careful," adding, "He accepted my child comfortably and embraced him within what he could do, so we were able to form a family very naturally."

She also said, "Whenever I had something troubling on my mind and prayed, we kept meeting. There were repeated situations that made it impossible not to keep seeing each other." She added, "I came to think, 'This must be the person.'"

She also expressed gratitude to her in-laws. Oh Yoon-ah said, "My parents-in-law are such wonderful people. They welcomed Min so warmly, just like a grandson. It is not easy to do that, and I thought, 'If it were not fate, this would not have been possible.'" Her words touched many hearts.

Oh Yoon-ah said, "Actually, I made the decision some time ago. I did not know how to talk about it, and it felt awkward and embarrassing. It did not feel like I was saying, 'I am getting married,' to people. I was very cautious about it." She added, "So I thought it would be better to greet you through YouTube."

She continued, "Even after marriage, I will keep living and working hard just as I do now, and Oh Yoon-ah has not changed. Please keep watching over me, and please continue to support Min as much as you do now. I will live more diligently and happily."

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah married a non-celebrity in 2007 and had a son, Min. After divorcing in 2015, she raised her son alone.

anjee85@sportschosun.com