Rapper Gilme Surprises Fans with New Life as Detective and Tarot Master: "I've Been Spiritually Open Since I Was Young, and I'm Good at Finding People"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Former rapper Gilme has revealed an unexpected update: she is now working as both a tarot master and a detective.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Gilme, who had been quiet since Unpretty Rapstar, suddenly decides to appear on 'Fate War 2' #Update" was posted on the YouTube channel 'I Am Navi Jiho.' In the video, Gilme, who made a strong impression through Mnet's "Unpretty Rapstar," appeared to share her recent life and introduce her new career.

That day, Navi visited the tarot counseling shop that Gilme runs herself. The two greeted each other warmly after a long time, and Gilme surprised everyone by talking about what she has been up to lately.

Gilme said, "I'm someone who does a little bit of everything. I'm also working as a detective. I'm a top student in detective work," surprising everyone.

Navi then joked, "You even have a license," and asked, "Can you help collect money people owe me?" Gilme replied confidently, "Call me. I'm good at finding people. I really am," drawing laughter. Navi praised her, saying, "My sister here is a real expert."

Gilme, who is also active as a tarot master, spoke candidly about what led her to start this work. She confessed, "I had spiritual issues when I was young. When my energy was weak, I often got sleep paralysis, and before my debut, I also saw things that weren't really there."

However, she drew a line when it came to reading her own future. Gilme said, "I deliberately don't look at my own tarot or fortune readings. I believe I can change things through my own will, so I usually don't check them," expressing her belief in personal choice over fate.

Once loved as a charismatic rapper on stage, Gilme is now entering a new chapter in her life by taking on the unfamiliar fields of tarot reading and detective work.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com