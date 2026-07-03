Yoon Jong-shin Reveals His "Ex-Girlfriend Lyrics" Were Real... "Jeon Mi-ra Disliked It at First, but She Ended Up Telling Me to Keep Going" (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin shared a behind-the-scenes story about a past romance before marrying his wife, Jeon Mi-ra.

On the KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 3rd, singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun appeared as longtime friends who have maintained their friendship for 31 years and represent the music and film industries.

During the broadcast, Yoon Jong-shin spoke about his 1992 song "Your Wedding," saying, "This song is a little bittersweet."

He added, "I heard news of an old ex-girlfriend's wedding, and Jang Hang-jun knew her too. I wrote these lyrics after hearing about that wedding." His confession drew the cast's attention. Joo Woo-jae responded by saying, "The lyrics are real," showing sympathy for the song's poignant emotion.

Kim Jong-kook then asked, "Is your wife okay with this?" expressing curiosity about how Jeon Mi-ra reacted to the story.

Yoon Jong-shin replied, "There was a time when she really could not stand it. But even though it was a story about an ex-girlfriend, once the song became known and she realized it was somehow working out, she said, 'Oppa, remember more! Bring it out more!'" His answer drew laughter.

He then lightened the mood further with a playful joke, saying, "In the end, it all becomes my wife's anyway."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong-shin married former tennis player Jeon Mi-ra in 2006, and they have one son and two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com