Yoon Jong-shin Says, "I Suddenly Felt Like I Couldn't Breathe"... Why He Abruptly Stopped Activities and Left for Overseas

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin candidly opened up about the burnout and panic disorder symptoms he experienced when he stopped activities in 2019 and went overseas.

The KBS 2TV variety show "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 3rd, featured singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, close friends who represent the pop music and film industries and have maintained their friendship for 31 years.

On the show, Yoon Jong-shin spoke about the background behind his sudden departure overseas, unlike the period when he was once enjoying a second peak and working actively.

Yoon Jong-shin confessed, "It was 2019, and by then I had been on broadcast programs for more than 20 years. Two years before I left 'Radio Star,' I told the production team, 'I think I'm burned out.'"

He described his condition at the time, saying, "I would realize during filming that I was just spacing out. When I watched the broadcast, I had done it well, but I had no memory of it. It felt like I was just going through the motions."

He continued, "That was hard to endure. I thought panic disorder was something that happened to other people. But while I was taking a short break in a short tunnel, I suddenly felt like I couldn't breathe. Later, I learned that was a symptom of panic disorder."

Yoon Jong-shin recalled, "At that time, I felt the need to rest and tried to take a free trip, but then COVID-19 hit. So I ended up being stuck in the United States."

Even in those circumstances, he said he never stopped making music. Taking only a laptop and a microphone with him, he traveled abroad and continued creating songs and recording videos on the street and in cars.

shyun@sportschosun.com