Jin Jin's Wife Ryu Yi-seo Opens Up About Hair Loss After 16 Years as a Flight Attendant: "A Lot Has Fallen Out"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Yi-seo, the wife of singer Jin Jin, candidly shared her long-running concerns about hair loss that began during her years as a flight attendant and revealed her own hair-care routine.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Ryu Yi-seo's Hair-Loss Care Routine That Survived 16 Years of Flight Attendant Updos" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "My Love Ryu I-seo."

In the video, Jin Jin noted that many viewers had been asking in the comments about her "hair volume care tips," expressing envy over Ryu Yi-seo's thick hair.

In response, Ryu Yi-seo honestly talked about the hair concerns she had faced since her days as a flight attendant.

She said, "When I was working as a flight attendant, I had to keep my hair pulled back tightly, use hairspray, and maintain an updo for as long as 16 hours at a time. Naturally, a lot of hair fell out around my bangs and hairline."

She added, "As I got older, I used to think I had a lot of hair, but at some point I started thinking, 'At this rate, it's all going to disappear here.' So now I really take care of it carefully."

Ryu Yi-seo also revealed the hair-care products she uses regularly. "These are the hair products I actually use right now," she said, introducing her shampoo first.

"I use different shampoos depending on the condition of my scalp," she explained in detail, describing her routine from products for fine hair to shampoos for sensitive and oily scalps.

She also said she does not stick to just one product, but switches shampoos every few months, stressing that it is important to change products according to scalp condition.

Ryu Yi-seo emphasized that drying her hair is just as important as shampooing. Along with her hair-dryer technique, she introduced the hair-care products she uses in daily life and shared her own know-how.

Known since her flight attendant days for her strict self-care, Ryu Yi-seo said she still maintains healthy hair thanks to consistent care, once again underscoring the importance of hair management.

Meanwhile, Jin Jin married former flight attendant Ryu Yi-seo in 2020. Since then, the couple has continued to connect with fans by sharing their newlywed life on YouTube.

Recently, they drew attention by revealing their plans for a second child in a video titled "Why Jin Jin and Ryu Yi-seo, the Only Lovey-Dovey Couple in the World, Started Preparing for Pregnancy at 43." After undergoing detailed tests at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic, Ryu Yi-seo said she is currently undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment in hopes of becoming pregnant, drawing widespread support.

shyun@sportschosun.com