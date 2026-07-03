'Yong Jun-hyung♥' HyunA Ends Two Weeks of Silence...Belatedly Celebrates 4Minute's 17th Anniversary

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer HyunA belatedly shared a cake marking 4Minute's 17th debut anniversary, showing her affection for the group.

On the 3rd, HyunA posted several recent photos on her social media account without any caption.

In the released photos, HyunA drew attention with her bright red long straight hair and striking red lip makeup. She showed off her latest updates by striking various poses while staring into the camera with her signature bold and distinctive style.

What stood out in particular was the cake celebrating 4Minute's 17th debut anniversary. Without any explanation, HyunA shared a photo of the cake and joined in the group's 17th anniversary celebration, drawing fans' attention.

Earlier, on the 18th of last month, 4Minute member Kwon So-hyun revealed gifts she had personally prepared for the members, along with the message, "A heart sent to the sisters for the 17th anniversary," on social media.

Kwon So-hyun prepared number 17 candles, stickers, and a teddy bear cake and delivered them to the members. HyunA, Nam Ji-hyun, Jeon Ji-yoon, and Heo Ga-yoon were all reported to have received the gifts. Even Heo Ga-yoon, who was staying in Bali at the time, received her present by delivery, showing their unchanged friendship.

Seeing this, Jeon Ji-yoon left a comment saying, "Thank you so much," while Nam Ji-hyun and Heo Ga-yoon also expressed their gratitude, creating a warm atmosphere.

At the time, however, HyunA had not posted anything, leaving fans curious. About two weeks later, she finally joined the celebration by sharing a photo of the 4Minute 17th anniversary cake, delighting fans.

4Minute debuted in 2009 with "Hot Issue" and won widespread love with a string of hits, including "Mirror Mirror" and "Crazy." After ending group activities in 2016, the members have continued their careers in their own ways.

Meanwhile, HyunA married singer Yong Jun-hyung in 2024. She recently ended her exclusive contract with At Area, and Yong Jun-hyung is also reported to have notified his former agency of the termination of his exclusive contract after a dispute.

shyun@sportschosun.com