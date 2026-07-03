'Million-Seller Director' Jang Hang-jun Says His Rival Was Not Bong Joon-ho or Park Chan-wook, but 'Jang Jin'... "I Was Jealous Because He Succeeded First" (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jang Hang-jun, who became a "million-seller director" with the film The King's Warden, spoke candidly about his rival.

The KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on the 3rd, featured singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, close friends who have maintained their friendship for 31 years and represent the pop music and film industries.

When asked who his rival was, Jang Hang-jun firmly said, "I have always disliked competing with anyone by nature, ever since I was young."

His close friend Yoon Jong-shin said, "At one point, Jang Hang-jun's rivals were Jang Gyu-seong and Jang Jin." Jang Hang-jun explained, "Director Jang Jin was my classmate at Seoul Institute of the Arts. So I heard people say he was my rival."

Jang Jin also once worked as a variety show writer, so he had something in common with Jang Hang-jun.

Jang Hang-jun said honestly, "Director Jang Jin succeeded first. At first, I felt jealous because he was getting so far ahead. But then I started thinking, 'I want to become close with him.'"

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun married writer Kim Eun-hee in 1998, and the couple has one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com