Sandara Park, 41, weighs just 37 kg... "Eating little is the secret to looking young; her beauty is unchanged," Daesung says in surprise

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] 2NE1's Sandara Park candidly shared the eating habits behind her famously small appetite and her ageless beauty.

On the 3rd, a video titled "YG Deep Dive: The Blessings of Behind-the-Scenes Stories Never End" was released on the YouTube channel Jipdaeseong.

The video featured Seven, 2NE1's Sandara Park, and Minzy, who had all once been under the same roof at YG Entertainment, reuniting with Big Bang's Daesung after a long time and sharing updates on their lives. As they talked about old memories, Sandara Park's eating habits and self-care routine naturally became a topic of conversation.

Daesung asked Sandara Park, who is known in the entertainment industry for eating very little, "Isn't the term 'small eater' popular these days? Are you still a small eater now?"

Sandara Park replied calmly, "Is that really so surprising? I've lived like this my whole life." When Seven jokingly asked, "Aren't you 29 kg?" she corrected him with a laugh, saying, "I was 37 to 38 kg."

Hearing that, Daesung exclaimed, "37? That's my age," and added in admiration, "Eating little really seems to be good for anti-aging. You look exactly the same as before."

With her trademark calm tone, Sandara Park joked, "I think this is the last of my looks that I have left. I don't know what will happen after that," while also promoting her new song by saying, "I'm going to keep working hard."

Meanwhile, Sandara Park recently released her new single album, Reprism, and will begin an Asia tour in August. The album marks the start of a project signaling her musical transformation, and it features a modern reinterpretation of her first solo debut track, "Festival." Built on rock and band sounds, the new musical direction is drawing global fans' attention.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com