Hwang Shin-hye Braces for Her 29-Year-Old Younger Brother's Car Accident... "Even Considered Organ Donation"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Hwang Shin-hye expressed sorrow over the shock her family went through when her younger brother was injured in an accident, as well as the trauma her younger sister later came to realize.

On the 3rd, a video titled "A Trip to Mukho with a Friend from the U.S." was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hwang Shin-hye's Cine Style."

In the video, Hwang Shin-hye talked with her younger sister and acquaintances about her younger brother's car accident, which remains a deep pain for the family. Her younger brother is artist Hwang Jung-eon, who was diagnosed with full-body paralysis after the accident and is now active as a mouth-and-foot painter.

Hwang Shin-hye's younger sister said, "When we heard about my brother's accident, I was flying for work, so no one contacted me because they thought I would find out when I came to Seoul. A colleague asked me, 'Are you okay?'"

She recalled, "Back then, the internet was not fast, and we only saw it in the sports newspaper a day later while serving passengers. I thought something had happened to my older sister, maybe a scandal or some other issue. I never imagined it was my brother."

She added, "A colleague told me, 'It was in the newspaper that your brother was in a car accident.' I really knew nothing. I had no idea it was that serious. As soon as I arrived, I called home, and he was already in the hospital."

In particular, the younger sister said, "We were preparing ourselves mentally, and even discussing whether organ donation would be possible," adding, "At the time of the accident, my brother was unconscious. He was transferred from Suncheon Hospital to Seoul National University Hospital for treatment, and he spent nearly six months in the hospital." Her remarks added to the sadness.

Hwang Shin-hye also looked back on that day and said, "It was June 30. It was pouring rain, and then I suddenly got a call saying there had been an accident." She continued, "I had no idea it was such a serious accident. When I was told there had been an accident, I said to go check on him and kept waiting at home. I was shocked when I later heard how badly he had been hurt."

Her younger sister also opened up about the trauma that followed. She said, "At night, I never answer the phone after 10 p.m. no matter what. Sleep is important, but I'm just so, so scared." She then told Hwang Shin-hye, "So you understand why I don't answer late-night calls, right?" After finally understanding her sister's pain, Hwang Shin-hye apologized, saying, "I'm sorry. I won't call at night anymore," which moved viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com