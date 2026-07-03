Seven and Lee Da-hae Reveal Their Baby's Sex: "I Can't Believe I'm Going to Be a Dad"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Seven shared the sex of his baby with wife Lee Da-hae for the first time and expressed the excitement of an expectant father.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Zip Daesung" released a video titled "YG Deep Dive: The Blessings of Behind-the-Scenes Stories Never End."

The video featured Seven, Sandara Park, and Minzy of 2NE1, who had once been under the same roof at YG Entertainment, reuniting with Big Bang's Daesung after a long time. As they shared memories, Seven's recent news naturally came up as well.

Seven first promoted his work and gave an update, saying, "The first performance of the musical 'Dream High 3' is starting. It has a new story, music, and choreography different from the previous season."

Daesung then brought up Seven's baby news directly, saying, "We have something to celebrate. Our Haebin," and the cast members congratulated him together.

Seven said, "I still can't believe it, and it still doesn't feel real. I'm so excited," adding, "It feels strange that I'm going to be a dad. Every day feels unbelievable and dreamlike."

He then revealed, "It's been about three months now, and we found out the sex last week. We got the result, and it's a baby girl," drawing congratulations from everyone.

After hearing the news, Daesung, Sandara Park, and Minzy said, "She must be so pretty," and shared in his joy. Seven smiled brightly and briefly said, "I'm happy," in a sincere expression of how he felt.

Meanwhile, Seven married actress Lee Da-hae in 2023 after eight years of public dating. In May, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby two years after marriage, drawing widespread congratulations. This time, Seven personally revealed the baby's sex, and fans are once again sending their best wishes.