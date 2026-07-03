"The member 2NE1 could do without was Minzy" Daesung kneels and apologizes in person

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Big Bang's Daesung publicly apologized to 2NE1's Minzy, referring to his past remarks on "Narak Quiz Show."

On the 3rd, a video titled "YG Deep Dive: The Blessing of Behind-the-Scenes Stories Never Ends" was released on the YouTube channel Jipdaeseong. The episode featured Seven, 2NE1's Sandara Park, and Minzy, who had once been under the same roof at YG Entertainment, reuniting with Daesung after a long time.

As soon as the conversation began, Daesung said, "There is someone I need to apologize to with a humble heart," and then told Minzy, "For me, the greatest MJ of this era is not Michael Jackson, but Minzy."

He was directly referring to the controversy that arose two years ago when he appeared on the YouTube content "Psick University Narak Quiz Show" and mentioned Minzy in response to a question asking him to choose the member of 2NE1 who could be left out.

When Seven asked, "Why did you do that?" Daesung replied, "I was completely out of my mind." He added honestly, "As soon as Minzy debuted, she got the nickname 'female Daesung.' I never brought it up, but I always felt sorry."

Minzy then said, "I want a proper apology," and Daesung knelt on the spot and sincerely said, "Minzy, I'm sorry." Minzy accepted it with a smile, creating a warm atmosphere.

She also admitted that she was quite taken aback at the time. Minzy said, "When I first watched 'Narak Quiz Show,' it felt like I had been hit out of nowhere. I felt a little stunned. I thought, 'Why is this oppa doing this?'"

Sandara Park, listening to the exchange, added with a joke, "We thought we should boycott Jipdaeseong back then," drawing laughter on set.

To lighten the mood, Seven suggested, "What exactly was the question on 'Narak Quiz Show'? Let's rephrase it and ask again." Minzy then answered, "Daesung," when asked, "Who is the least useful member of Big Bang?" Her reply sent everyone into laughter. Daesung also took it in stride, and the two wrapped up the old incident on a cheerful note.