Hong Hyun-hee Jokes Bitterly at Jey-ssun, Who Is Taking Over After 'My Golden Kids': "Did 'Golden' Disappear After 6 Years Because of You?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee made a playful joke about her husband Jey-ssun's new program, bringing up the end of "My Golden Kids" with a lighthearted remark.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Looking for a House" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hong Hyun-hee Jey-ssun's Hongssun TV."

The video showed the daily life of Hong Hyun-hee, Jey-ssun, and their son Junbeom as they spent time at home to escape the heat.

At one point, Jey-ssun promoted his new show, "Today with Dad," saying, "I joined a program where Junbeom and I go on a trip with Dad." He added, "It will air on Channel A starting at 8 p.m. today."

"Today with Dad" is a program that follows fathers and children in the city as they spend a special day in the countryside, getting to know each other and enjoying the experience of traveling together in a world increasingly disconnected from nature.

Hong Hyun-hee suddenly appeared and asked, "Could that be you?" She then joked, "Did 'Golden' disappear because of you?" Her comment drew laughter. Jey-ssun looked flustered and protested, "Are you saying I did that?" Hong replied with a bitter expression, "Ironically."

Earlier, Channel A's "My Golden Kids," which Hong Hyun-hee had appeared on, came to an end on the 26th of last month after about six years. With Jey-ssun and Junbeom now set to appear in the follow-up program "Today with Dad," Hong Hyun-hee cleverly connected the two shows and cracked a joke, turning the set into a scene of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com