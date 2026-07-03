Oh Yoon-ah Remarries 11 Years After Divorce: "Confident After In-laws Accepted Son with Developmental Disability as Grandson"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah has announced her remarriage.

00" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Oh! Yoon-ah'. In the video, Oh Yoon-ah personally announced her marriage, stating, "I am getting married. " She shed tears while recalling the many people who had sincerely supported her, saying, "My subscribers have always cheered me on," and "There were many comments saying they wanted to see me meet a good partner and live happily.

" Oh Yoon-ah explained the reason she hesitated to get married, saying, "While raising my child alone for a long time, my child was my biggest priority. I didn't want to burden them with that. " She continued, "I had thought, 'I should live my whole life working hard with Min like that,' but I ended up meeting a truly wonderful person.

" Oh Yoon-ah shared, "My parents are such good people that they accepted Min so well, treating him like their own grandson. It is truly not an easy thing to do, and I felt that 'it wouldn't be possible if it weren't for fate. '" She added, "Whenever I prayed during times of worry, God allowed us to keep meeting.

There were continuous circumstances that made it inevitable that we would continue to meet," and shared the moment she became certain of marriage, saying, "I came to think, 'This must be the one. '" She also expressed her gratitude, particularly toward her future husband.

Oh Yoon-ah explained, "Since my husband is a non-celebrity, I am cautious about announcing the marriage," adding, "My future husband accepted the child comfortably and embraced him within his capabilities, so we were able to form a family very naturally. " She also confessed that although some time had passed since she decided to marry, she had deliberated for a long time regarding the timing of the announcement.

He said, "I thought a lot about how to tell you. Rather than announcing the happy news as if to boast, I wanted to convey it cautiously," adding, "That is why I wanted to tell my subscribers first through YouTube.

" Oh Yoon-ah conveyed her heartfelt greetings, saying, "Nothing changes just because I am married. I will continue to live diligently just as I have been," and "It is simply a positive change in our lives.

I hope you will continue to watch over us with a warm gaze and support us. " anjee85@sportschosun.com