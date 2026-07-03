Kang So-ra Makes a Blunt Statement About the Entertainment Industry: "Celebrities Shouldn't Get Too Comfortable; They Should Be Grateful for Fans' Love"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Kang So-ra was deeply moved by the warm welcome from fans in Busan and showed her special affection for them.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Back to work mode on, from mom to actress. I went to host an awards ceremony and came back after getting a huge boost from the people of Busan" was released on the YouTube channel "SORPLAY of SORA."

That day, Kang So-ra visited Busan to attend an awards ceremony. After finishing her official schedule, she spent some time on her own and looked around the city. Unexpected encounters with fans followed, turning the scene into something that felt like an impromptu fan meeting.

When Kang So-ra appeared, Busan fans greeted her with cheers and applause. She smiled brightly and said, "This is Busan. It's alive." She then made eye contact with each fan, greeted them warmly, and gladly responded to autograph and photo requests, creating a heartwarming atmosphere with her kind fan service.

When the production team watching her said, "This suddenly turned into a fan meeting for you, senior," Kang So-ra laughed and replied, "I love it so much." She then shared her view, saying, "I always say this, but celebrities shouldn't get too comfortable. They shouldn't be able to walk around the streets too easily," expressing how much she values every moment of meeting fans.

Kang So-ra continued to connect sincerely with fans by signing autographs one by one wherever she went. She joked, "It feels like I held a mini fan meeting in Busan today," and added, "Isn't it great? People outside Seoul don't get to see celebrities as often as people in Seoul do. That's why they welcome us even more enthusiastically."

She went on to thank Busan fans, saying, "Thank you for your passionate love." Kang So-ra exchanged greetings with fans until the very end, leaving behind a warm afterglow with her bright smile. Although it was an unexpected encounter, her sincere response to the fans' enthusiastic welcome made the atmosphere even warmer.