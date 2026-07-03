Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital Receives Commendation for Contribution to Seoul's Tourism Industry Development... "Proving Its International Medical Capabilities"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, led by President Lee Seong-jin, received a commendation from the Seoul Metropolitan Mayor at the 2026 Seoul International Tourism Forum & the 100th Seoul International Academic Conference of the Tourism Sciences Society of Korea, held on the 2nd at The Westin Josun Seoul.

The hospital was recognized for contributing to the revitalization of medical tourism in Seoul and to the city's competitiveness as a global destination by systematically expanding international medical services and actively promoting the attraction of foreign patients and training programs for medical professionals.

At the event, President Lee said the award was "a valuable recognition of the international medical capabilities and achievements Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital has built over the years." He added, "We will continue to create a Soonchunhyang hospital that puts patients first, with safe and high-quality medical services."

Meanwhile, Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital opened its International Medical Center in 1992 and has operated a dedicated international medical cooperation team for foreign patients since 2014.

The international medical cooperation team provides an integrated support system covering hospital promotion and marketing to attract overseas patients, the discovery and management of patient referral agencies, overseas partnership building, and the full process of reservation, consultation, treatment and follow-up care for foreign patients.

In particular, it has continued to expand its global network by carrying out localized promotion and marketing strategies centered on key markets such as Russia, CIS countries and Mongolia. It also offers concierge services linked to nearby lodging, tourism and transportation to improve foreign patients' satisfaction during their stay in Korea, supporting a comprehensive medical tourism experience beyond medical care alone.

In addition, through close cooperation with related organizations such as STO, the hospital has promoted the excellence of Soonchunhyang medicine at home and abroad by hosting overseas medical briefings, participating in medical-sharing support projects and operating training programs for visiting foreign medical professionals.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com