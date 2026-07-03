"Three Bottles of Cola a Day Instead of Water" — Man in His 20s Nearly Lost His Sight

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story has emerged about a man in his 20s in China who drank cola every day instead of water and nearly went blind from cataracts before eventually recovering his vision.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a 28-year-old man surnamed Zhu, who lives in Hubei Province, recently visited the Eye Hospital affiliated with Wuhan University after his vision deteriorated sharply over the past month.

A detailed examination found that Zhu had been diagnosed with metabolic cataracts caused by diabetes.

At the time, his vision was severely impaired. In his right eye, he could barely distinguish a hand waving in front of him. His left eye had also deteriorated to the point that he could only count fingers from about 10 centimeters away, leaving him effectively on the verge of blindness.

According to the medical team, Zhu rarely drank water and reached for cola whenever he felt thirsty. He had been consistently drinking at least two to three bottles of cola a day.

The doctors concluded that this habit had continued for a long time, causing his blood sugar to remain elevated and eventually leading to diabetes. They said the diabetes then affected the metabolism of the lens in his eyes, rapidly worsening the cataracts.

His attending physician explained, "Unlike age-related cataracts, diabetic cataracts can develop in middle-aged and younger adults as well. They progress very quickly and are characterized by severe vision loss."

After recent surgery and recovery treatment, Zhu's vision improved significantly.

Follow-up tests showed that his vision had recovered to 1.2 in the right eye and 1.0 in the left eye.

Zhu said, "From now on, I will completely give up carbonated drinks, drink plenty of water, and maintain a healthy lifestyle."

The medical team said, "Long-term consumption of sugary drinks, frequent intake of sweets, lack of exercise, and insufficient sleep can increase the risk of diabetes." They added, "Many young patients do not recognize the symptoms of diabetes and only come to the hospital after their vision has suddenly worsened."

They also stressed, "In particular, people who are obese or have a high-sugar diet should undergo regular blood sugar and eye examinations so that any abnormalities can be detected early."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com