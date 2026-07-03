"Long time no see"... Yoo Jae-suk revives a legendary "Infinite Challenge" memory after 15 years (Hangout with Yoo)

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Yoo Jae-suk is bringing back a wave of nostalgia by recreating the legendary "dogtail grass mustache" photo from "Infinite Challenge," which once drew attention for its quirky charm.

The MBC variety show "Hangout with Yoo," airing on the 4th, will feature a special episode titled "Hangout Diary." Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Bum will join the village youth association, enjoying country life and spending a cheerful day together.

While walking through the village, Yoo Jae-suk cannot hide his delight when he spots dogtail grass growing by the roadside. It naturally brings back the legendary photo he took during his "Infinite Challenge" days.

The photo, taken during a 2010 "Infinite Challenge" shoot, showed Yoo Jae-suk lying flat on the ground to lower himself for a grandmother's photo request, and it became a viral sensation.

Yoo Jae-suk smiles and says, "Long time no see," then, at Joo Woo-jae's request, holds the dogtail grass up like a mustache and makes a playful expression. The snapshot, which captures the mood of the original moment, is expected to stir up viewers' memories as well.

He also shows off a different side of himself by pulling off a bowl-cut wig with ease. Haha bursts into laughter, saying, "He looks like Choo Sarang," and the cast keeps the playful chemistry going as they tease one another and compare lookalikes.

Yoo Jae-suk's nostalgia-filled moment, sparked once again by dogtail grass, will be revealed on MBC's "Hangout with Yoo" at 6:30 p.m. on the 4th.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com