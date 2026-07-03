Yang Sang-guk, amid 'attitude controversy,' makes a surprise return to 'War of Money' on 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' ... Will he regain his laughter in Yoo Jae-suk's company?

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Yang Sang-guk is rejoining the popular 'War of Money' segment on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'What Are You Doing When You Play?'

On the 2nd, posts on various online communities and social media revealed that 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' was filming a special 'War of Money' episode in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province. Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, and Joo Woo-jae were joined by Yang Sang-guk and Lee Seon-min for the shoot.

What stands out most is Yang Sang-guk's return. He was part of the original 'War of Money' lineup and had recently emerged as one of the most talked-about comedians in the industry. However, he went through a rough patch after facing strong criticism over a series of attitude controversies. After issuing a public apology and saying he would reflect on his words and actions, he is now meeting viewers again through 'What Are You Doing When You Play?'

'War of Money' has become one of the signature hits of 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' this year. It began as a parody of the film 'Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time' under the concept of 'the heyday of country bumpkins.' A game in which the cast tried to pass the bill and cover meal expenses during a trip around Seoul drew huge laughs, and the segment has since evolved into the current 'War of Money' series.

The series later continued through Gimhae, Tongyeong, Changwon, and Jeolla Province, among other places across the country. This time, Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, Lee Seon-min's hometown, has become the new stage. Lee Seon-min first joined 'War of Money' in the Changwon episode and left a strong impression with his relatable everyday comedy and sharp reactions. Now, he is set to welcome the cast in his hometown and deliver another round of laughs.

Yang Sang-guk is also lending his support to 'War of Money' once again alongside Lee Seon-min. After appearing on 'What Are You Doing When You Play?,' he enjoyed a second peak in his career and received offers from various variety shows. But he later became embroiled in an attitude controversy over excessive remarks on YouTube's 'Pinggyego' and tvN's 'Amazing Saturday.' He later apologized, saying he felt he had crossed the line, and on 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' he also received sincere advice from Yoo Jae-suk and expressed his regret.

Attention is now focused on how Yang Sang-guk will work with Lee Seon-min after rejoining 'War of Money' following the controversy, and whether he can win back laughter with his trademark wit in the Gumi episode.

Meanwhile, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' airs every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com