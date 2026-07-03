Choi Si-won’s presumed Olympic Park photo deleted in a flash, sparking fresh debate over political leanings

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A photo that Super Junior member and actor Choi Si-won briefly posted to his social media story before deleting it has once again become a hot topic online, as users offered a range of interpretations. With speculation over his political views already circulating recently, the post has again triggered debate over what he meant.

On the 3rd, posts titled "Deleted Choi Si-won Instagram Story" spread rapidly across online communities and social media. The shared screenshot showed a nighttime scene with streetlights and trees.

Some users speculated that the location looked similar to the area around Olympic Park in Seoul, where rallies tied to the recent election have been taking place. However, neither the filming location nor the intent behind the post has been confirmed.

After the photo was deleted, reactions continued to pour in online. Some attached a specific meaning to it and expressed support, while others questioned the post, pointing to the fact that it was removed quickly and offering different interpretations.

The episode drew even more attention because controversy over Choi Si-won’s political leanings has continued until recently.

In February, Choi Si-won posted the four-character idioms "evil will surely perish" and "the earth collapses and the roof caves in" on social media on the day of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first-trial ruling, then deleted them, prompting a range of interpretations. A later post featuring a Bible verse also became the subject of online speculation. Last year, he drew attention again after posting, then deleting, a tribute to American conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Discussion also continued after it was revisited that Jeon Han-gil, a YouTuber and former Korean history instructor, had publicly mentioned Choi Si-won on his YouTube channel, and that Choi had reportedly liked a post related to Jeon in the past.

However, as speculation about his political views spreads, Choi Si-won’s side has said it will respond firmly to the malicious spread of false information.

SM Entertainment stated, "We are continuously securing evidence of acts such as creating and spreading false information related to our artists on online communities and platforms, or posting content that mocks or disparages them," adding, "After reviewing the relevant posts, we plan to expand the complaint process step by step."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com