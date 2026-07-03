Lee Hoon, the Original 'Body Profile Star,' Shows Off His Pectorals at 53 ... Ready to Return After 17 Years

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Lee Hoon has revealed that he is still in great shape as he prepares to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years.

Trainer Big Lee shared a video on his social media on the 2nd showing him working out with Lee Hoon.

In the video, Lee Hoon is training shirtless and focusing on an intense weight workout. Born in 1973 and now 53, he showed off defined chest and arm muscles as well as a solid upper body, proving the results of his steady self-discipline.

Fans responded with comments such as, "He really is the original body profile star," "It is hard to believe he is in his 50s," and "His self-management is still impressive."

Lee Hoon recently confirmed his appearance in the film December 3 Martial Law, also announcing his long-awaited return to the screen.

Production company IP Box Media 1 said that Lee Hoon, Gong Hyung-jin, Lee Sang-hoon, Shim Hoon-gi, and Kwon Se-hyun have been cast in December 3 Martial Law, and that filming will begin in September. The film is a political drama thriller inspired by the martial law crisis that broke out on December 3, 2024. Lee Hoon plays the presidential chief of staff, who tries to stop the president from declaring martial law until the very end, adding tension to the story.

The project carries even greater meaning for Lee Hoon. It will be his first full-scale return to the big screen in about 17 years, since his special appearance in the 2009 film Moon of Seoul.

Earlier, Lee Hoon appeared on KBS Joy's Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller in April and drew sympathy after revealing his financial difficulties. He said, "Projects I had prepared over the past three years kept falling through one after another, so I effectively had no income," adding, "I was in a truly desperate situation." He also said that, as an actor, it was difficult to take on other work while preparing for projects. His past also drew renewed attention, including the roughly 3 billion won in debt he took on after his sports center business failed in 2006 and the personal rehabilitation process he went through.

Meanwhile, Lee Hoon made his debut in 1994 on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation's Youth Cabinet and went on to win wide popularity through dramas such as Moon of Seoul. He also became widely loved as the original body profile star.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com