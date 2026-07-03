Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung Make the Blue Dragon Series Awards Nominee List as a Married Couple: "The Path We Dreamed of During Our Honeymoon"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Jin Seon-kyu expressed his joy and deep emotion after being nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards alongside his wife, Park Bo-kyung.

On the 3rd, Jin Seon-kyu posted a long message and several photos on his social media account, writing, "A special moment! A miracle happened in our married life."

He said, "My wife and I have each been nominated for the supporting actor and supporting actress awards at the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards," adding that it was "an honor that feels like a family glory." He continued, "Thanks to so many people who congratulated us, it already feels like we have received an award," and added, "I am grateful for this moment, and I will keep walking the path we dreamed of together during our honeymoon."

The released photos showed a congratulatory flower basket sent by Netflix. Cards in the basket celebrated Jin Seon-kyu's nomination for Best Supporting Actor and Park Bo-kyung's nomination for Best Supporting Actress, drawing attention.

Another photo showed Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung sitting side by side in front of a cake, blowing out candles together and smiling brightly. The couple captured a happy moment of their own as they looked at each other and shared their joy.

At this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards, Jin Seon-kyu was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the drama category for the global OTT Netflix series "Aema," while Park Bo-kyung was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the Netflix series "The Art of Sarah." The couple thus made a meaningful record as married nominees.

Jin Seon-kyu married actor Park Bo-kyung in 2011 and is loved as one of the entertainment industry's representative actor couples. The two are also well known for supporting each other through years of obscurity.

Fans have been sending congratulations such as, "It really feels like a miracle that a married couple was nominated together," "The dream from their honeymoon has become reality," "I hope both of them win," and "It is moving just to see."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com