Jung Jong-chul's son becomes a "top 10 global university student" and shows off a perfectly sculpted physique with bulging arm muscles

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Jung Jong-chul shared an update on his son, who is studying in Canada, and expressed warm family affection. His son, who drew attention after being accepted to five prestigious universities at once, caught the eye once again with an even more muscular build.

On the 3rd, Jung Jong-chul's wife, Hwang Gyu-rim, posted a photo on her social media showing her working out with their son.

The photo shows the mother and son posing side by side in front of a gym mirror. Hwang added, "He is such a sweet boy, always saying he wants to teach me how to exercise before he goes back to Canada," and praised her son's affectionate side.

In particular, the son drew attention by wearing a sleeveless workout top that revealed defined arm muscles and firm shoulders. As he raised his arm powerfully next to his mother to show off his muscles, it was clear that he has been working out consistently. Rather than the fresh-faced image he had when he left to study abroad in high school, he drew admiration with a much more mature physique.

Previously, Jung Jong-chul said that his son left for Vancouver, Canada, in his first year of high school and later received simultaneous acceptance offers from five prestigious Canadian universities. He ultimately announced that he had been accepted to the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Toronto's St. George campus, one of the world's top 10 universities.

Now visiting Korea during his vacation, the son is spending time with his family and making special memories by working out with his mother. Fans reacted with comments such as, "He is the perfect model student," "He has both studying and exercise covered," "It's nice to see him working out with his mother," and "His arm muscles look like those of an athlete."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com