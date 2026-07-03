Every Day Feels Like a Birthday... JYP Begins the Journey of Its New Project 'OURBIRTHDAY'

Photo provided by the official YouTube channel of JYP Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] JYP Entertainment has unveiled its new project, 'OURBIRTHDAY,' and announced the start of a new journey.

On the 2nd, the logo motion for 'OURBIRTHDAY' was released through JYP Entertainment's official social media channels.

The released logo motion featured a variety of objects, including a birthday cake and a clock, creating a bright and lively mood with pop-inspired colors. Birthday songs and game sound effects were also added, clearly expressing the cheerful identity of 'OURBIRTHDAY.'

At the end of the video, a calendar marked with birthdays flipped quickly, creating the excitement of feeling as if every day were a birthday.

It also heightened curiosity about the journey ahead by artistically incorporating various elements that evoke 'OURBIRTHDAY.'

Led by Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment has built a diverse lineup of artists representing K-pop, including 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, NEXZ, and KickFlip.

As the new project 'OURBIRTHDAY' has now been unveiled with this logo motion, attention is focused on what concept it will present to the public next.

More details will be released sequentially through the official social media channels of 'OURBIRTHDAY.'

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com