'Huchu Family' Jun Hyun-moo, Koo Sung-hwan and Kim Shin-young ignite their competitive spirit in a running showdown at the 'I Live Alone' retreat

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] Jun Hyun-moo, Koo Sung-hwan and Kim Shin-young of the 'Huchu Family' will face off in a running competition at the '1st Rainbow Summer Retreat.'

The MBC program 'I Live Alone,' airing on the 3rd, will reveal the scene from the '1st Rainbow Summer Retreat,' where all Rainbow Club Members gathered.

The first event of the day is 'Parachute Running,' a relay race in which participants wear a bag with a parachute attached and run around a turnaround point. Jun Hyun-moo, Koo Sung-hwan and Kim Shin-young will take the first leg and go head-to-head as the 'Huchu Family.'

Photo courtesy of MBC

In particular, Jun Hyun-moo and Koo Sung-hwan will once again square off in a running match, following their showdown at the 'Sunjinmugu Sports Day.' With the addition of Kim Shin-young, an unexpected challenger, attention is focused on whether the result will surprise viewers. As cheering from each team adds to the excitement, anticipation is also building over who will win the opening match.

Attention is also on Choi Min-ho, the 'running ace.' Min-ho, who was the MVP at the 'Sunjinmugu Sports Day,' and rising fitness standout Bae Na-ra, who moves between 'real run' and 'fun run,' are expected to intensify the tension with a fierce battle for rankings.

Photo courtesy of MBC

The running showdown of the 'Huchu Family' at the '1st Rainbow Summer Retreat' will be aired on MBC's 'I Live Alone' at 11 p.m. on the 3rd.

Photo courtesy of MBC

Sportschosun Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com