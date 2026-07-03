"Single Mom" Han Groo Says She Lost 4kg After One Day of Fasting, Going From 50kg to 46kg: "I’m Surprised Too"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Han Groo surprised fans by revealing that her weight can change by nearly 4kg in just one day.

On the 3rd, Han Groo posted on her social media, saying, "My weight fluctuates by an average of 3 to 4kg a day. People never believe it at first, but when they see it in person, they’re really amazed."

She then shared a photo of a scale and said, "I was 50kg until yesterday, but after fasting for a day, I was in the 46kg range this morning. Maybe I eat 3 to 4kg worth of food in a day. I’m surprised by myself too." The scale in the photo showed 46.6kg, drawing attention.

Han Groo had previously shared her body-management tips through her YouTube channel.

She said, "I usually eat a lot and enjoy food. I always eat two bowls of rice. Whether I’m eating meat or stew, it’s impossible to eat without rice. I’m addicted to carbohydrates." She added, "Because I ate like that, I gained weight. I used to weigh 41kg, but now I’m around 49 to 50kg. I gained a lot in a short time."

Han Groo, who once aimed for a very thin body with little body fat, said, "These days, my view on dieting has changed, and I’ve come to value doing things regularly and consistently. Now, when I lose weight, my face thins out first, like I’m sick. So these days, I only look for diets I can stick to in daily life, and I do them without pushing myself too hard."

She also said she manages her meals by eating Greek yogurt and kale powder, while maintaining a steady exercise routine.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is now raising twin children on her own.