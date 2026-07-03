23-Year-Old Model and Former U.S. Beauty Pageant Contestant Dies in Venezuela Earthquake... "Recovered Side by Side with Her Boyfriend"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] As a massive earthquake that struck Venezuela last month caused extensive casualties, former beauty pageant contestant and model Scalent Rodriguez, 23, was found dead alongside her boyfriend, deepening the sense of loss.

According to overseas media outlets including HOLA! USA and the New York Post on the 1st local time, Rodriguez, who was selected for Miss Grand Orlando 2025 last year, went missing after the earthquake on the 24th of last month and was later found dead in the rubble of a collapsed apartment in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela.

Her boyfriend, Jose Castro, who had also been reported missing, was recovered dead at the same site. Local media and the bereaved family said the two lost contact after the quake and were found side by side on the night of the 29th, after rescue efforts.

Through the fundraising platform GoFundMe, the family shared the tragic news and said, "Even in their final moments, the two stayed by each other's side and remained together," drawing further sympathy.

After news of Rodriguez's death was reported, Miss Grand International and the Miss Grand Florida organizing committee also expressed their condolences through their official social media accounts.

Miss Grand International offered deep condolences to the family and the people of Venezuela, while Miss Grand Florida paid tribute, saying, "She was a person of elegance, kindness, and strength." It added, "Her bright smile, warm heart, and positive energy on and off the stage will remain in many people's memories for a long time."

Meanwhile, Reuters and other outlets reported that two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on the 24th of last month, one after the other in less than a minute, leaving severe damage behind.

Venezuelan authorities said the death toll from the quake has reached 2,295. More than 11,200 people have been injured, and tens of thousands are still believed to be missing, raising concerns that the scale of the damage could grow even larger.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com