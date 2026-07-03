Han Hye-jin Spent 300,000 Won on Hair and Makeup, but the Punishment-Level Look Left Her Saying, "I Feel Deflated"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Model Han Hye-jin visited a local salon in Paris, France, but could not hide her surprise at the high prices and the hair and makeup results, which were different from what she had expected.

On the 2nd, a video titled "French makeup that makes you look 10 years older and does nothing to slim the midface" was released on Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Han Hye-jin, who was on a business trip to Paris, said she had never had her hair and makeup done there, so she went to a salon. She was shocked to learn that valet parking alone cost 15 euros.

A haircut and styling cost about 230,000 to 280,000 won, and an additional fee of 290,000 to 340,000 won applied if the hair was long. A blow-dry cost 95,000 won, while the cheapest service, at 80,000 won, was for men's beard care. Han Hye-jin was surprised again, saying, "It's really expensive."

A little later, when the stylist suggested a glamorous hairstyle, Han Hye-jin said she would trust the stylist and let them handle it. But when the curls turned out much fuller than expected, the staff teased her, saying, "It looks like Lee Myeong-hwa's hair," drawing laughter. The makeup also went in a different direction from what Han Hye-jin had imagined, and she looked flustered, telling the staff, "You said it was Parisian makeup, right? I don't think the message got across."

After both the hair and makeup were finished, Han Hye-jin looked into the camera and said, "What do you think of my Parisian makeup? I think our subscribers will say it's pretty." But she soon showed her disappointment, saying, "I feel deflated."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com