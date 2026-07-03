Lee Hae-in’s Company all my anecdotes to Create Global K-pop Idols... Brand Film Already Impresses

Photo courtesy of all my anecdotes

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The new entertainment company all my anecdotes, known as Lee Hae-in’s company, is launching a global idol production project in partnership with Orca, an entertainment company under Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

The comprehensive entertainment company all my anecdotes unveiled a brand film on its official social media accounts at midnight on the 3rd and began recruiting for a global audition. The project will collaborate with Orca to produce a global boy group and girl group.

The released brand film features Audrey, a member of the runner-up team Jam Republic from Mnet’s "Street Woman Fighter 2," and DANY, a singer-songwriter newly signed by all my anecdotes. The video stylishly captures the process of DANY spontaneously creating music in response to Audrey’s performance.

Through the way the two artists’ inspiration flows into a single moment, the film conveys the meaning behind the company’s name, "all my anecdotes." all my anecdotes also presented its vision of making every person’s time feel like a romantic moment.

The company drew praise for expressing its worldview and production direction through polished visuals, raising expectations for the project. In particular, its refined brand identity earned positive reactions as "so well done it feels fully alive."

Audrey and DANY will each serve as core members of the upcoming global girl group and boy group projects. By revealing the two artists first through the brand film, the company has signaled the official start of the project.

all my anecdotes was co-founded by creative director and CCO Lee Hae-in and Kim Jei, a former director at Warner Music Korea and now CEO. After recently launching the virtual girl group OWIS, the company is now moving to expand into the global market through this collaboration with Orca.

The global audition will run for one month from today until August 3. Anyone can apply regardless of nationality, age, or gender, and applications can be submitted through the official all my anecdotes website.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com