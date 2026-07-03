[Official] The 'It's Me' Connection Worked: Illit Appointed as NACF's Ambassador for Rice Consumption Promotion

Photo provided by BELIFT LAB

[Sportschosun, Jung Bit] The group Illit has been appointed as an ambassador for promoting rice consumption.

According to its agency BELIFT LAB on the 3rd, Illit will launch the rice consumption campaign "Like me, like Mi: It's Mi" together with NongHyup Agribusiness Group Inc. (NACF).

The campaign was designed to introduce the new value of Korean rice to Generation MZ and to spread a healthier food culture.

As the first ambassador for rice consumption promotion, Illit will carry out a range of activities both online and offline. The members will visit a farm in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, to experience rice planting, and the variety content will be released in mid-July through Illit and NACF's YouTube channels.

The campaign will also continue through a social networking service (SNS) breakfast-eating challenge and a "Happy Rice Meal Truck" featuring menu items selected by Illit.

Photo provided by NongHyup Agribusiness Group Inc. and BELIFT LAB

Illit's connection with rice began with the title track "It's Me" from its fourth mini album. At the time, the group released an ad that played on the title as "It's Mi," comparing it to rice, and NACF took notice after the members appeared as models for rice sacks and danced in a rice paddy.

Since then, the two sides have continued to exchange messages, with NACF leaving comments on the group's official account and sending meal trucks to music show sites.

A NACF official said, "It is very meaningful to launch a campaign with Illit, a group full of positive energy, to help spread a healthy rice-based food culture and support Korean farmers. We hope future core consumer groups will discover 'the special me who eats rice' and voluntarily join this hip eating-habit challenge."

Illit's "It's Me" has remained near the top of major domestic music platforms for more than two months since its release, and it has entered Billboard magazine's Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for eight consecutive weeks.

Illit will release all tracks from its second Japanese single, "I Got Your Back," on the 26th. The physical album will be released on the 29th, and the group is scheduled to appear at the Mezamashi Wangan Festival and Lucky Festival 2026 in August.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com