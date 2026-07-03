Jang Yoon-jeong's Mother, Possibility of Death... "I Think This Will Be My Last" Leaves Letter and Disconnects

Photo = MBN [Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Interest is focused on the whereabouts of Ms.

Yuk, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, as she reportedly lost contact while under police investigation for investment fraud. According to an exclusive report by The Fact on the 3rd, Ms. Yuk left a lengthy KakaoTalk message to a reporter from the media outlet on June 18th and has not been in contact since. It is reported that no traces confirming her daily life, such as mobile phone usage records or credit card payment history, have been found since then.

The timing of the last contact with Ms. Yuk coincides with the period when the investigation regarding fraud charges was being conducted at the Songpa Police Station in Seoul. According to the report, she left her original residence last March and has been living by moving between places such as goshiwons (small, inexpensive rooms for rent), and the police are currently trying to locate her as her whereabouts remain unknown. It is reported that Ms.

Yuk's last message, revealed by The Fact, contained content expressing financial hardship and psychological distress. He left expressions that seemed to reflect a pessimistic outlook on life, along with sentiments to the effect that he "wants to live eating warm meals. " At the end, he wrote that "this will likely be my last post," conveying his apologies to those around him. It is also reported that he left a separate letter asking that it be delivered to his daughter, Jang Yoon-jung.

Mr. Yuk has recently been under police investigation regarding allegations of investment fraud. A, who claims to be a victim, alleges that they first met Mr. Yuk at a sauna about two years ago.

A claims that Mr. Yuk gained their trust by showing them messenger conversation logs, stating that he had restored his relationship with Jang Yoon-jung and was in contact with her. Subsequently, A claims to have handed over tens of millions of won under the pretext of an investment related to the TV Chosun variety show "Mister Trot," but has not received the promised returns.

A's daughter filed a complaint against Mr. Yuk for fraud last April, and it is reported that there are additional cases claiming similar damages. However, it is reported that the investigation continues to face difficulties as no signs of daily life, such as mobile phone usage records or financial transaction history, have been confirmed.

In relation to this, lawyer Park Ji-hoon stated on a broadcast, "While the possibility of death cannot be completely ruled out, there is also a possibility that she is living under another name," adding, "Since it is not easy to never use one's own name in daily life, the situation is very urgent. " He further urged anyone who knows Ms. Yuk's whereabouts to report it to the police or other authorities.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jung's side reiterated their existing stance regarding this matter, stating that she has not been in contact with her mother for a long time. The agency explained, "There has been no direct contact with her mother for decades, and the text messages mentioned on the broadcast and the claims regarding investments are also untrue," adding, "We are clarifying our position to prevent further damage. " To date, Ms.

Yuk's death has not been officially confirmed. It is reported that the police are continuing their investigation to locate her and are checking for additional signs of daily life, such as mobile phone usage and financial transaction records. tokkig@sportschosun.com