Is That Really Jang Dong-gun? His Face Looks Completely Different... Ko So-young Shares a Friendly Two-Shot with Minho While Her Husband Stands Nearby

[Sportschosun Park Ara-m Reporter] Actors Ko So-young and Jang Dong-gun drew attention as the couple appeared at an official event for the first time in a while.

Fashion magazine Dazed Korea released a video on its official account on the 2nd, showing the scene from a launch event for a liquor brand.

The event was attended by the couple Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, along with actors Minho, Lee Jung-jae, Gang Dong-won, Jung Il-woo, and broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung, among other stars.

In particular, Ko So-young caught attention as she greeted Minho warmly and flashed a bright smile. The two were seen together in a relaxed, natural atmosphere, drawing buzz online. Ko So-young also stood out with her unchanged beauty and cheerful expression, adding to the lively mood at the event.

Jang Dong-gun also made a welcome return to an official event after some time. In the released video, he appeared with a slightly flushed face, and his relaxed enjoyment of the event also drew notice.

Jang Dong-gun has been taking a break from acting since the release of the film A Normal Family last year. His completed film Yeoldaeya is scheduled to be released later this year.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young married in 2010 and have a son and a daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com