Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo's son Rook Hee, already 182 cm at 17 and growing fast with model-like proportions

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As actress Son Tae-young shared glimpses of her daily life in the United States, news about her son Rook Hee, who has grown remarkably tall, is drawing attention once again.

On the 2nd, Son Tae-young posted several photos on her SNS along with a heart emoji. The images captured her ordinary life in the United States, but the one that drew the most attention was a photo of her son Rook Hee.

In the released photos, Rook Hee is seen enjoying a relaxed day as he strolls comfortably through a quiet residential neighborhood in the United States. He wore a casual outfit with a black top and wide-leg pants, but what immediately caught the eye was his strikingly tall frame.

Rook Hee, who is already reported to be 182 cm tall at 17, stood out for his small face and long limbs, giving him exceptional proportions. Even in a photo taken from a distance, his model-like silhouette was unmistakable, underscoring how much he has grown.

One fan commented, "I thought Rook Hee had gotten so tall that he was riding a skateboard," and Son Tae-young replied with a smile, "I took the photo from below, so he seems even longer ^^," adding to the warm response.

The post also included an illustration of a soccer player, which drew further attention. It offered another glimpse into Rook Hee's interests, as he is known to be a soccer fan.

In fact, Rook Hee recently made headlines for showing his love of soccer during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. He posted a screen showing a South Korea national football team match on his SNS along with the South Korean national flag, and after Korea's match result last month, he also expressed his disappointment with a brief post that read, "I'm stunned."

Through Son Tae-young's YouTube channel and SNS, the family has often been seen watching soccer matches together or enjoying sports themselves, further highlighting his strong passion for the game.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with surprise, leaving comments such as, "He looks more and more like Kwon Sang-woo," "He already has model proportions," "He has grown so much," "Time really flies," and "He has the physique to become a soccer player."

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and the couple has one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young is currently living in the United States with their children, while Kwon Sang-woo continues his acting career, moving between Korea and the United States.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com