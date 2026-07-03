Kahi sparks debate over crop top and hip-focused choreography in CCM performance

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Singer Kahi, formerly of After School, has released a new Contemporary Christian music song, but the performance in its music video is drawing mixed reactions online.

On the 29th of last month, the Christian content channel Deureobolkka released the music video for "Psalm 24: King of Glory," featuring Kahi.

The song is part of the "Psalm 150 Project," which reinterprets biblical psalms through modern music. The lyrics were written by singer-songwriter Ahn Yeon-jae, while K-pop producer Nam Hyeong-gwan and singer-songwriter ZHMI took part in the composition. The track was released through the CCM distributor Infinis. Before the release, Kahi said in an interview with The Gospel Tract, "I hoped it would be music that people without faith, as well as younger listeners, could approach without feeling burdened," adding, "I wanted it to become a channel for naturally sharing the gospel."

After the release, however, the biggest talking point was not the music itself, but the performance in the music video.

In the video, Kahi appears on stage in a crop top and delivers dynamic choreography. As the performance includes chest-popping and hip-driven moves reminiscent of classic K-pop stages, it sparked a wide range of reactions online.

Some users praised it, saying, "It feels like a new kind of CCM that younger generations can connect with more easily," "It is refreshing because it breaks away from the usual mold," and "Praise can also be expressed in different ways."

Others were critical, saying, "It does not fit the atmosphere of worship and praise," "I do not know if this kind of performance is necessary in CCM," and "The choreography catches the eye before the song does."

Kahi debuted in 2009 as the leader of After School and won wide popularity with her powerful performances and charismatic stage presence. She has since worked as a solo singer, actress, and musical performer. More recently, she has also taken part in music projects based on her faith, showing a new side of herself.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com