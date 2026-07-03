Lee Jun-young Says He Rewrote His Handwritten Letter 10 Times... On His Viral Note: "I Blamed Myself When People Said It Seemed Even Sadder"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Lee Jun-young, formerly of U-KISS, opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of the handwritten letter announcing his enlistment and shared his honest feelings ahead of military service.

On the 3rd, tvN released a video titled "The last broadcast before enlistment! D-18, how does Lee Jun-young feel ahead of enlistment?" on You Quiz on the Block.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Lee Jun-young, who is preparing to enlist, "Your handwritten letter announcing your enlistment became a hot topic. What was going through your mind when you wrote it?"

Lee Jun-young had previously announced his enlistment in a handwritten letter last month. At the time, he said, "I spent months thinking and thinking about where to begin this story, and eventually decided to write it myself," adding, "This is already my 10th rewrite." He drew attention by also revealing the letter, which showed signs of repeated revisions.

Lee Jun-young explained, "I didn't want to sound too stiff, so I thought it would be a bit of humor to label each letter by the order in which I made mistakes, starting with the first one. But some people said that made it seem even sadder, so I thought, 'This is a failure,' and blamed myself."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "I heard you wrote it, threw it away, and rewrote it about 10 times. I saw it too, and there were even crumpled sheets in the corner." Lee Jun-young replied, "I meant it to be funny."

With his enlistment set for July 21, Lee Jun-young said of his current state of mind, "It really feels like a roller coaster. While filming, I suddenly get down, and sometimes I feel moved even when it's not an emotional scene."

He added, "I keep noticing things I hadn't seen before, and lately I feel really strange. I haven't experienced it myself yet, but the military seems to feel very real to the people around me too. Even when a project does well, instead of congratulatory messages, I get texts saying, 'So you're going to the army?'" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-young is currently delivering a strong performance in the JTBC drama Suddenly Intern, where he plays two roles.