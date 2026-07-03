"Has Everyone Forgotten the Disaster of His Pants Tearing?" Park Jin-young Sparks Buzz with WATERBOMB Return Tease

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and producer Park Jin-young will take the stage at the WATERBOMB Music Festival again this year. After setting the internet ablaze last year with his pink vinyl outfit, he has raised expectations by hinting at an even bolder performance.

On the festival's official social media account on the 2nd, a video announcing Park Jin-young's appearance was released. In the clip, Park Jin-young flipped through a sketchbook page by page and drew fans' attention by delivering messages one after another: "Yes, the rumor... is true," "First of all, thank you for loving last year's WATERBOMB pink vinyl outfit," "Please love me even more from now on," and "Please look forward to this year's outfit too!"

WATERBOMB said, "The rumor has been confirmed true. A legend is making a comeback that will surpass the pink vinyl pants," adding, "JYP casually referenced the legendary pink vinyl outfit that swept last year's WATERBOMB, then stamped his attendance for 2026."

It added, "With every page he turned, his overwhelming presence became strangely captivating," and encouraged ticket sales by saying, "Please look forward to what kind of outrageous look and performance will turn WATERBOMB upside down this year."

Meanwhile, Park Jin-young previously became one of the biggest talking points of last year's WATERBOMB with a striking hot-pink vinyl outfit and explosive performance. He prepared thoroughly for the stage, even losing 5 kilograms in about two weeks, and after the show he said, "It was so thrilling. It felt like I was alive."

He later revealed the behind-the-scenes story of preparing the hot-pink halter-neck outfit on MBC's Radio Star. He explained, "The vinyl outfit seemed too obvious, so I changed it to hot pink," and added, "I chose a halter-neck style so I could move my arms freely."

There was also an unexpected wardrobe mishap during the performance. Park Jin-young recalled, "During the 'Change Me' stage, I was doing a split move and my pants ripped with a 'rrrip' sound." He continued, "Wasn't it important whether the outer pants ripped or the inner pants ripped? I looked at the audience's faces, and it seemed like no one noticed, so I felt relieved, thinking, 'Oh, it was the outer pants.'"

With the powerful image of "pink vinyl" left behind, attention is now focused on what kind of outfit and performance Park Jin-young will bring this year to create yet another legendary WATERBOMB stage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com