[Interview 1] Kim Min-ha: "Hana Korea Felt More Cinematic Than a Movie, and I Wanted to Approach It With Care"

Photo courtesy of Triple Pictures

[Sportschosun] Actress Kim Min-ha shared her thoughts on the release of the film Hana Korea, which is coming out two years after it was shot.

Kim Min-ha met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 3rd and said, "Hana Korea was filmed two years ago, and from the moment I first read the script, I hoped many people would come to know it."

Set for release on the 8th, Hana Korea follows the journey of a North Korean defector who keeps moving forward despite an unfamiliar life. The film was directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sjoberg.

Kim Min-ha played Hye-seon, a defector who begins a new life in South Korea. Reflecting on the film's release, she said, "Since it was filmed two years ago, it feels like time has passed so quickly. From the moment I first read the script, I thought many people should get to know this work."

She also explained what she focused on in her performance, saying, "There is a lot of narration, and since it was inspired by a true story, I wanted to bring it to life not as if I were reading fiction, but as if I were looking through a neighbor's diary. Because there is a real person behind this story, I thought they might one day see the film, so I wanted to approach it with care. I also felt I needed to strengthen the power of delivering lines in a soft, whisper-like voice."

When asked about taking on the role of a North Korean defector, Kim Min-ha replied, "The process of defecting feels more cinematic than a movie. Defectors really swim across the sea, prepared to risk their lives, don't they? Hearing those stories in such vivid detail made me realize even more deeply how much effort I had to put into the narration. I also heard that some people suffer from guilt after witnessing family members die in front of them. Hye-seon studied hard when settling in South Korea and went on to become a nurse, which is a wonderful path, but I heard many others end up on difficult roads, so I realized just how hard that journey is."

She also spoke about her own criteria for choosing projects. Kim Min-ha said, "For me, the standard for choosing a project is not scale, money, or fame. I think the power of the story matters much more. I hope there will be more films like Hana Korea in the future. Movies that can quietly tell someone a story feel appealing to me, and I was deeply drawn to the story myself. Still, someday, I would like to appear in a big film too."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com