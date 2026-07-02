[SC Scene] "Intense and relentless" ... The making of Timothée Chalamet's career-defining role in 'Marty Supreme' (full story)

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[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Josh Safdie has revealed how Timothée Chalamet's Marty Mauser came to life, drawing praise as one of the greatest performances of the century.

On the morning of the 2nd, a video press conference for the film 'Marty Supreme' (directed by Josh Safdie) was held via YouTube. Director Josh Safdie, who helmed the film, attended the event.

'Marty Supreme' follows Marty Mauser, a man consumed by a dream no one respects, as he goes all the way to hell in pursuit of becoming the best. It is the latest film from Josh Safdie, who earned acclaim for his distinctive direction in 'Good Time' (2018) and 'Uncut Gems' (2020), known for pushing characters to their limits and keeping audiences on edge until the very end.

Released in North America on December 25 last year, 'Marty Supreme' is inspired by table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film follows a young man's relentless ambition as he uses table tennis as a springboard for a dramatic turnaround in life, earning strong reviews. It received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards and won Timothée Chalamet the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It also grossed more than $190 million worldwide, or about 296.1 billion won.

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At the event, director Josh Safdie began by saying, "I have tremendous affection and interest in Korean films. I also know that Korean audiences have a special passion for movies."

He explained, "Like the partner I worked with on the screenplay, I begin every project with love. I try to write without prejudice or judgment, starting from the imperfect and complex sides of human beings. As I grew up, there were many flawed people around me. I tried to find the goodness in them, and of course, sometimes I could hate those traits. But in the process of looking for that goodness, I also found things to like and admire. I think that has influenced my films."

He added, "In the world we live in, I think human flaws and complexity are necessary. Only then can we look beyond those flaws, see others more deeply, and grow our affection for them."

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Timothée Chalamet's transformation into the lead character, Marty Mauser, also drew attention. Chalamet plays the ambitious young man who dreams of a life-changing breakthrough through his natural talent for table tennis, and his performance in 'Marty Supreme' has been praised as one of the finest of the century.

Speaking about Timothée Chalamet, Josh Safdie said, "What drew me most was his intensity. At the same time, the contrast between his boyish appearance and the childlike way he sees the world felt very gentle." He added, "From the moment I worked with Timothée Chalamet, he explained his process to me in great detail because it is so specific. If he wanted something from me, he would first ask me to write down directing notes. Of course, later he would also tell me to do it my way, but that shows how relentless he is when it comes to acting. There is a lot to respect there. Even before the script was fully finished, he began training in table tennis because he trusted me, and he approached this project with great passion."

On the resemblance between the real-life inspiration Marty Reisman and Marty Mauser, he explained, "There is a real person who inspired it, but I created a fictional character. They have the same name, but I want people to think of them as completely different individuals." He added, "I already knew something about the world of table tennis through my uncle, but I learned much more through Marty Reisman's biography. The book helped me create a new character."

He continued, "The reason I cast Timothée Chalamet was largely because of his innocence, including the childlike look in his eyes. The reason Marty Mauser can approach people gently and why audiences can feel affection for him is because Timothée Chalamet's loveliness and softness come together."

Finally, Josh Safdie addressed Korean audiences, saying, "First of all, thank you. I know very well how much Korean audiences loved my previous work, and I personally regret not being able to visit Korea this time. I hope this film inspires audiences, and even if it does not, I hope they enjoy every moment of watching it."

'Marty Supreme' stars Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, with Josh Safdie of 'Good Time' and 'Uncut Gems' in the director's chair. It was released in theaters on the 1st.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com