[Official] 'Thriller Queen' Shin Min-a Proves Her Star Power Again... 'Not_found' Tops the Box Office, Beating 'Toy Story 5'

[Sportschosun, Jiyoung Cho] The suspense thriller film 'Not_found' (directed by Yeom Ji-ho, produced by Dream Capture) showed its strength by taking No. 1 at the overall box office in its second week of release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 2nd, 'Not_found' drew 49,098 moviegoers on the 1st, its eighth day in theaters, and ranked No. 1 in the daily box office.

The result stands out as a meaningful achievement amid the continued strength of films across a range of genres. Even in its second week, the film's momentum has not cooled, and its performance surpassed the 34,938 admissions it recorded on opening day. Attention is now turning to how it will fare at the box office during the upcoming second-weekend run.

One reason 'Not_found' has been able to attract even more viewers in its second week is that it delivers everything summer moviegoers want, from the genre-driven thrills of a thriller to a final twist that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Viewers who have been drawn into 'Not_found' have continued to share enthusiastic reactions to its genre appeal, saying things like, "A movie that lets you enjoy horror, mystery, and whodunit all at once" (CJ CGV, Jinjung**), "It has twists and scares, and it's the perfect movie for summer" (CJ CGV, Perfect**), "I thought the movie was so short, but I was so scared in the middle that it felt like I blacked out and woke up" (Naver, kyj***), and "It gave up on sight and tightened the tension even more through sound" (CJ CGV, Jamja**).

More praise followed, with viewers saying, "The ending was truly impossible to predict! It stays fun until the very end" (CJ CGV, Happiness**), "The twist and the obsession were terrifying" (CJ CGV, Areum**), "The suspense and twist really bring out the film's appeal" (CJ CGV, Peace**), and "Maybe because I watched it in a theater, the pressure from the sound was great. In every way, it was good to see it in theaters!" (Naver, dht**). Such highly engaged reactions are expected to fuel even more word of mouth and draw additional audiences.

'Not_found' tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight to a genetic disease and uncovers the truth behind the suspicious death of her twin sibling. Shin Min-a, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah star in the film, and Yeom Ji-ho, who directed 'The Neighbor,' is behind the camera.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com