Seo In-young Breaks Down After Jewelry Rift Ends: "Cho Minah Tried to Stop My First Marriage"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Jewelry's Seo In-young was moved to tears by Cho Minah's sincerity.

On the 1st, a video titled "Why Seo In-young Didn't Invite Only Cho Minah to Her Wedding (+ First Look at Cho Minah's Home, Son Kang-ho)" was uploaded to Seo In-young's YouTube channel, "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

That day, Seo In-young said she was grateful that Cho Minah had looked after her during their Jewelry days, when she often felt left out. Seo In-young began by saying, "When I went overseas, I would act like the odd one out all by myself and barely spoke to the other members, but Cho Minah always came over and took care of me."

Cho Minah said, "Seo In-young was someone who was destined to do well from that time. People say Seo In-young is strong, but I thought she was so cute and always wanted to be by her side. When I met Seo In-young's mother, she gave me some pocket money and told me, 'Be close with In-young. She's not a bad kid.' I thought I should become a good friend to her."

Seo In-young was eventually brought to tears by Cho Minah's words. Cho Minah admitted, "Seo In-young may have felt pressured. I was hurt at times too." Seo In-young also confessed, "Even now, I tell people when I feel hurt, but before, I never said things like that because of my pride. After my parents divorced when I was in fourth grade, I thought I had to face life alone."

She also addressed the incident that fueled rumors of a rift within Jewelry, when Cho Minah was the only member who did not attend Seo In-young's 2023 wedding. Cho Minah said, "I couldn't go because I didn't know the venue. What I needed wasn't an apology, but an explanation. I just wanted to know why you couldn't tell me directly."

Seo In-young apologized, saying, "I had my first marriage with the wrong person. But Cho Minah's intuition said that person wasn't the right one. She called me and said, 'Wasn't this too hasty, In-young?' and I felt hurt. At the time, after my mother passed away, I was in such a difficult mental state that I wanted to hold on to that marriage and live happily if I could. But when Cho Minah said she was hurt, I snapped and said, 'Why do you always focus on being hurt?' I didn't have the time to explain my situation, and everything just felt overwhelming. I should have understood Cho Minah's feelings a little more. I'm sorry for why I acted that way."

Cho Minah replied, "The day before the wedding, Seo In-young's mother appeared in my dream. She had a pale face, pink lipstick, and kept crying. Because of that dream, I was worried and couldn't simply congratulate her. I was narrow-minded and immature. I never once thought of Seo In-young as just a member. I always thought of her as a friend, so I wanted to be a good person for her, and I hoped she would express herself as much as I did. In the end, I think that hurt me."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun