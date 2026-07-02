"I Laugh the Most When I'm With You": Lee Min-jung Reunites Emotionally With a Friend of 23 Years

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Lee Min-jung shared a special memory with a close friend she has kept in touch with for 23 years.

On the 2nd, Lee posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "A person I feel at ease with is a friend... When time passes and I look at the photos, that is what I realize. We were smiling so brightly. Thank you for taking a plane to come see me. It means so much that our memories are now on YouTube."

In the released photos, Lee stands beside her friend against the backdrop of a beautiful lake in Italy. Wearing sunglasses, the two looked into the camera with natural smiles, creating the relaxed atmosphere that only longtime friends can share. In another photo, they posed together with a wide lake and blue mountains behind them. Dressed comfortably for travel, they stood side by side and showed the warmth of more than 20 years of friendship through their bright smiles.

Lee's close friend, who appeared in the video, is a former colleague she met at the first company she joined when she began her entertainment career. The two have now maintained their friendship for 23 years. In a recently released YouTube video, they traveled together in Italy and recalled their first meeting more than 20 years ago. When asked about her first impression of Lee, the friend said she first thought Lee was "cute." The two shared old memories and laughed together.

Lee said, "When I look at photos after time has passed, I can see who I was laughing with the most. I think that kind of person is a true friend."

Fans reacted by saying, "A 23-year friendship is really heartwarming," "Someone who would fly in to see you is a true friend," "You can feel the comfort just from the photos," and "These are the kinds of connections that last a long time."

Meanwhile, Lee has recently been actively communicating with fans through her YouTube channel, where she shares updates about her daily life, travels, and family.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com