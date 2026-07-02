Park Eun-young Brags About Her Plastic Surgeon Husband: "He Doesn't Ask Me to Cook; He Serves Me a Full Course Meal"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Chef Park Eun-young, known as the "Chinese cuisine goddess," candidly revealed the decisive moment that made her fall for her husband.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Jeong Jun-ha Haha Haha" released a video titled "Jeong Jun-ha's request for drinking snacks, joined by the master of Chinese cuisine from Culinary Class Wars and the Chinese cuisine goddess." The video showed Jeong Jun-ha meeting chefs Lu Ching Lai and Park Eun-young and learning how to make jjajun gwon.

That day, Jeong Jun-ha greeted Park Eun-young warmly, calling her a "new bride." During the meal, he asked, "What do you usually drink with your husband?" Park Eun-young replied, "Sometimes we just drink soju."

When Jeong Jun-ha asked, "Do you make the snacks yourself?" Park Eun-young said, "I usually order everything. I never ask him to make anything." She added, "He was the first person who didn't ask me to do something for him and instead said he would make it for me." She explained that it was the moment she opened her heart to him.

She went on to say, "He made a full course meal at home, from pasta to steak. He was really good at cooking," expressing her gratitude.

Park Eun-young also shared her honest struggles, saying, "I cook hard for 10 hours all day, and it is exhausting to cook again when I get home."

Chef Lu Ching Lai also related to the story and added a playful comment. He said, "Long ago, Noh Sa-yeon told me, 'Chef, your family must be happy because they get to eat delicious food every day.'" He continued, "So I told her, 'Lee Moo-song must be so happy because you sing for him every day.'" His remark drew laughter from everyone on set.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young appeared in Netflix's 2024 series "Culinary Class Wars" and gained attention as the "Chinese cuisine goddess." She married a plastic surgeon in May.