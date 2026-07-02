Jeong Sun-hee Decides to Start Dating 18 Years After Losing Her Husband... "I Guess I Should Do It Now?" Beams at Hong Jin-kyung's Blind Date Setup

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung stepped up to support her close friend Jeong Sun-hee's love life, enthusiastically urging her to go on a blind date.

On the 1st, a video titled "Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung, 30-year best friends, travel to Jeju Island together for the first time" was released on the YouTube channel "Jib Nagan Jung Sun-hee." The video showed Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung enjoying a trip to Jeju Island with acquaintances.

During the car ride that day, Hong Jin-kyung praised Jeong Sun-hee's looks and said, "Unnie, you really look great these days. Now all you need is to start dating." Jeong Sun-hee responded positively, saying, "I guess I should do it now?"

Hong Jin-kyung then surprised everyone by revealing that she had arranged a blind date. She said, "There's something I'm working on right now. I was going to tell you only if it gets made happen, so I haven't said anything yet. He's Japanese. He apparently speaks a little Korean. But you speak Japanese, don't you?"

Jeong Sun-hee replied with a laugh, "Daijobu," meaning "It's okay." Hong Jin-kyung, however, remained cautious and said, "He apparently speaks a little Korean. Don't think of it as something that's being discussed right now; just wait."

Jeong Sun-hee then lightened the mood with an enthusiastic response, saying, "You haven't even made it happen yet, and you're telling me this? I already feel clingy. I'll start looking into Hawaii tickets."

Hong Jin-kyung then showed off her role as a dating coach by bringing up overseas dating apps. She said, "Dating apps are really good these days. We can't sign up because our faces are known, but we can just sign up under the excuse of making content." She added, "In places like Los Angeles and New York, people who fit the conditions we want show up everywhere."

Jeong Sun-hee expressed concern, asking, "What if you meet a dangerous person and get taken away?" Hong Jin-kyung firmly replied, "If you're scared of that, you can't meet anyone," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee married actor Ahn Jae-hwan in 2007, but he died the following September.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com