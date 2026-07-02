Judge Kim Sung-eun's Bold Tank-Top Running Look... Lee Hyun-yi: "Why Are You Running Around Half-Naked?"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Judge Kim Sung-eun shared an update after successfully completing her first run.

On the 1st, Judge Kim Sung-eun posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the message, "I thought I would never be able to run, but I didn't give up and made it 3 km! Sweating it out feels refreshing, and now I see why people run."

The photos showed Judge Kim Sung-eun on her first run, wearing a white tank top and black leggings shorts, highlighting her slim figure.

After completing the 3 km run, Judge Kim Sung-eun expressed her satisfaction, saying, "It feels like I accomplished something. I didn't want to give up," and added, "I wanted to get it done. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I even do this?'"

After seeing the post, model Lee Hyun-yi left a comment that drew laughs, saying, "But why are you running around so half-dressed?" In response, Judge Kim Sung-eun explained, "I ran in a short-sleeved shirt, but since it wasn't workout clothes, it felt too uncomfortable. It was my first run, so I didn't know anything." Lee Hyun-yi then added more laughter by replying, "Oh, right. I wore a long padded coat for my first run too."

Meanwhile, Judge Kim Sung-eun married former soccer player Jung Jo-gook in 2009, and the couple has two sons and one daughter.