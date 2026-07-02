'Split from Yoon Hyun-min' Baek Jin-hee says, "I adjusted to them, and they all left... I was stupid" in candid confession about her dating style

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Baek Jin-hee revealed her dating style.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel Jinny Is Back released a video titled "'It feels fluttery~' A world cup-style game of ideal dating scenarios in the early stage of a relationship. What is Baek Jin-hee's ultimate heart-fluttering moment?"

In the video, Baek Jin-hee began the "world cup of exciting early-dating situations" and showed anticipation, saying, "I want to feel that flutter."

When asked to choose between "When someone sends you a photo or a song and says, 'I thought of you'" and "When you're watching a movie and your hand lightly touches the armrest and brushes against someone else's hand," Baek Jin-hee smiled and said, "That brings back old memories." She added, "A light brush of hands feels exciting," and confessed, "I miss that."

Between "When things suddenly go quiet when you're alone together and an awkward tension fills the air" and "When someone says, 'I thought of you' after eating something delicious," she honestly replied, "Have I taken too long of a break from dating? Neither of them really excites me."

On the choice between "When someone casually brushes your hair or hand" and "When someone casually calls your name softly," she said, "Why can't they do both? Just thinking about it makes me so excited." She added, "Looking back, I think casually brushing my hair or hand is better. It feels like they like me."

When asked to choose between "Hearing a slightly jealous tone" and "Receiving a secretly taken photo of me with a message saying it's cute," she picked the former. Baek Jin-hee laughed and said, "I don't like secretly taken photos of myself. What if I don't look cute?" She continued, "It's better when I hear a jealous tone. Then I can tell, 'Oh, they like me.' And even if they're not jealous, they should act jealous."

She then spoke about her dating style, saying, "I don't really do things that make the other person jealous. Once I start dating, I'm the type to adjust to them a lot. That's why they all left." She went on, "I find push-and-pull difficult. I just treat them well and go along with them. I was stupid," she admitted.

After finishing the dating-scenario game, Baek Jin-hee said, "I want to feel that flutter too, so I end up thinking about it a lot. It also seems to bring back old memories."

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee had been publicly dating actor Yoon Hyun-min since 2016, but the two announced their breakup in 2023.