At 47, Han Da-gam Shows Off a Bold Maternity Look... "I Can't Hide My Belly Anymore"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Han Da-gam showed off her slim maternity figure.

On the 2nd, Han Da-gam shared photos on her social media account along with the message, "Ta-da!!!! Today, I gathered my courage and tried on a bold, tight outfit. I really can't hide my belly anymore."

In the photos, Han Da-gam pulled off a sleeveless blouse and a tight skirt with ease. Her arms and legs remained slim, but her rounded belly made it clear that she is expecting.

Han Da-gam also shared an update on her pregnancy, saying, "I passed the gestational diabetes test, and Chalttoek-i is growing well. I still can't believe it. That I'm an expectant mother. Of course, compared with before, I move more slowly and feel heavier. Still, I'm getting through it very positively."

She went on to encourage other expectant mothers, saying, "It must be hard for you, too. This moment won't come again, so let's be more faithful to each day."

She also stressed the importance of staying healthy during pregnancy, saying, "Expectant mothers, even if you're pregnant, you shouldn't stop taking care of yourself. Don't forget to get some light exercise today, too. Circulation is the most important thing. Day by day, it adds up into a big mountain."

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. She drew attention in April when she announced her pregnancy at age 47, and she is expected to give birth to a son in September.