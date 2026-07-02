Namgoong Min boasts about his 'pregnant' Jin Ah-reum's support... "She cooks well and packs me lunch boxes" ('Stars')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Actor Namgoong Min expressed his affection for his wife, Jin Ah-reum.

On the KBS 2TV show 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereinafter 'Fun-Staurant'), airing on the 2nd, the "actor you can trust" Namgoong Min will make an appearance. Namgoong Min is returning to the small screen with the new KBS 2TV Saturday-Sunday mini-series 'The Completion of Marriage,' which premieres on July 4. It is said that Namgoong Min will open up about his married life on 'Fun-Staurant,' just like the drama's title, raising expectations for the broadcast.

In the VCR released on this day, Namgoong Min visited a mysterious location where Chef Lee Yeon-bok and Kim Won-hoon were waiting. Namgoong Min not only took on the challenge of cooking alongside Chef Lee Yeon-bok and Kim Won-hoon but also turned the set into a sea of ​​laughter by showcasing his cheerful sense of humor and witty banter.

During this process, a surprising parallel theory was captured between Namgoong Min and Kim Won-hoon, causing astonishment. Kim Won-hoon said, "I dated for eight years and got married in 2022, which is the exact same year I married Namgoong Min. " Surprised, Namgoong Min replied, "I dated for about eight years too. " The two then naturally began sharing anecdotes about their married life.

Regarding the differences between living alone and living with his wife after marriage, Namgoong Min said, "Because we each have our own tastes. " This implies that his lifestyle has changed since marriage as he comes to respect his wife Jin Ah-reum's preferences.

Furthermore, Namgoong Min revealed his wife's support, mentioning that Jin Ah-reum, who is famous for being a good cook, "even packs lunch boxes for him. " Namgoong Min is known for strictly managing his appearance according to his projects and characters. What are the lunch box menus that Jin Ah-reum pays special attention to for such a husband? Curiosity is rising as the 'Fun-Staurant' cast members reportedly marveled, calling it "true love. " Meanwhile, Namgoong Min married Jin Ah-reum in 2022, and recently received many congratulations after announcing their pregnancy four years after their marriage.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com