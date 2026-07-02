Arden Cho of 'KPop Demon Hunters' Wears Hanbok and Eats Jujubes at Her Wedding... Marries Doctor Husband in Korean-Style Ceremony in Italy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Arden Cho, the Korean American actress who voiced Rumi in the Netflix animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' has tied the knot.

Fashion magazine Vogue recently announced the marriage of Arden Cho and orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee, along with a set of wedding photos.

The couple became husband and wife on June 27 local time at the historic Villa Cora in Florence, Italy. In the released photos, they are seen smiling brightly at the wedding reception as they look at each other. Seated side by side in the middle of a banquet hall decorated with lavish floral arrangements, the bride and groom drew attention with their happy smiles.

Another photo showed them carrying out a traditional Korean paebaek ceremony in hanbok, evoking a classic Korean wedding. Dressed in traditional wedding attire, Arden Cho sat across from the groom and bit a jujube together with him, recreating a Korean-style ritual and adding emotion to the special moment infused with Korean culture. Another image showed Arden Cho in a wedding dress, holding a bouquet and walking hand in hand with her husband while smiling brightly, creating a scene that felt straight out of a movie.

According to Vogue, the two lived in Los Angeles for about 20 years, yet never crossed paths. Focused on their respective careers, they met for the first time in their late 30s through a dating app and later became a couple. Their relationship deepened when Christopher Lee proposed in Maui, Hawaii, in March last year.

The wedding preparations were not easy. All four of the bride and groom's checked bags were lost, the groom's family's flight was canceled, and record-breaking heat added to the difficulties. Arden Cho said, "I even cried because it felt like the wedding was ruined," but added, "Looking back, it was a more special weekend because it was not perfect. Like the Korean idea of 'a small misfortune averting a bigger one,' I think the little hardships brought greater happiness." She also said, "Italy is beautiful for its food and culture, but above all, it is where I became certain that this person is my lifelong partner," and added, "More than the wedding itself, the time I spent with the people I love was the most precious part."

Vogue described the wedding as a family-centered celebration built around Korean culture, including a hanbok welcome party and a traditional Korean paebaek ceremony.

Meanwhile, Arden Cho has been winning global fans with her voice performance as the lead character Rumi in Netflix's animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters.' The action fantasy follows K-pop superstars who save the world behind the scenes as heroes.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com