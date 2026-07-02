Park Yong-in Opens Up After Suspended Sentence Is Finalized in 'Butter Beer' Lawsuit: "Sorry for My Shortcomings"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Park Yong-in of Urban Zakapa has opened up about his feelings after a legal dispute over 'Butter Beer' that lasted more than three years came to an end.

On the 2nd, Park Yong-in posted a lengthy message on his social media account and said, "The lawsuit over Butter Beer that had continued for more than three years has recently been concluded."

He said, "I am sorry to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable because of my shortcomings." He added, "I am also sincerely sorry and grateful to the members who worried alongside me, the fans who continued to support me without change, and my family who endured the difficult times with me." He went on to share, "It suddenly feels real that I will soon become a 40-year-old man with a 10-year-old child." He also said he has been trying to live each day happily. "I do not know why I am crying as I write this," he noted. "I think it is because of the apology that has stayed in my heart for so long, and the gratitude I was never able to fully express."

Park Yong-in concluded by saying, "Half of 2026 has already passed. I will return with a more composed and honest version of myself. I am sorry, and thank you very much."

On the same day, he also marked Urban Zakapa's 17th debut anniversary. Park Yong-in said, "It was a miraculous time made possible by my beloved members and fans," and expressed his gratitude once again.

Park Yong-in was brought to trial on charges of violating the Food Labeling and Advertising Act by selling so-called 'Butter Beer without butter.'

On the 26th of last month, the criminal appeals panel of the Seoul Eastern District Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and upheld the original sentence of eight months in prison, suspended for two years. The court said the product could have misled consumers, but that issue was separate from the safety of the food itself, and it did not accept the prosecution's request for a harsher sentence.

▶ The full statement from Park Yong-in

Hello. This is Park Yong-in.

It feels like it has been a very long time since I last reached out. I hope everyone has been doing well and staying healthy.

July 2. Today marks the 17th anniversary of Urban Zakapa's debut. It has been a miraculous time made possible by my beloved members and our grateful fans. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

The lawsuit related to Butter Beer, which had been ongoing for more than three years, has now been concluded. First, I want to sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable because of my shortcomings, as well as to the members who worried with me, the fans who still supported me, and my family who cried with me every day.

It is sad to think that I will soon become a 40-year-old man with a 10-year-old child, but these days I am trying to live each day with a happy heart. I do not know why tears are falling as I write this, but I think it is because of the apology that has remained in my heart for a long time, and the gratitude I could not fully put into words.

Half of 2026 has already passed. I will soon return and greet you with a more composed and honest version of myself.

I am sorry, and thank you very much.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com